Judge Denies RFK Jr. Request for Restraining Order Over YouTube Removal of Vaccine Videos

A judge has denied a request by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to stop Google from removing YouTube videos from the presidential candidate.
U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson shot down the restraining order on Wednesday as Kennedy Jr. seeks to sue Google for censorship and violating his First Amendment rights.
The videos in question all relate to Kennedy Jr.'s vaccine skepticism, including a clip from Joe Rogan's podcast.
"Plaintiff has not shown circumstances warranting the extraordinary remedy of a temporary restraining order," Thompson wrote.
The judge noted in the ruling that Kennedy Jr.'s legal battle against YouTube and Google is unlikely to succeed because the companies are "private entities and not state actors."
YouTube has said Kennedy Jr.'s videos have been removed for violating their policies on vaccine misinformation, while Kennedy Jr. claims the Big Tech company has been working on behalf of the government.
