Judge Denies ‘QAnon Shaman’ Request to Reverse Guilty Plea
Chansley pleaded guilty in 2021 and officially ended his time in custody in May
A federal judge on Thursday denied the "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Angeli Chansley's request to reverse his guilty plea in regards to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Chansley pleaded guilty in 2021 to obstructing an official government proceeding during the attack on the Capitol.
Chansley, who has the nickname of "QAnon Shaman" and gained notoriety after a picture of him, bare-chested, with face painted and wearing a buffalo headdress while leading the riots went viral, announced he would ask the courts to reverse his plea earlier this week.
His motion to vacate, set aside, or correct his guilty plea was denied "upon consideration of Mr. Chansley's motion, the government's opposition, the record therein, and the applicable law," according to the document.
Chansley initially pleaded guilty in 2021 while showing remorse — "Regrets only weigh down the mind," he said — and was sentenced to 41 months in prison. He was released from his halfway house in May for good behavior.
He had previously also filed to vacate or correct his sentence in April, a motion that was also denied by a judge.
