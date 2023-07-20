Judge Denies ‘QAnon Shaman’ Request to Reverse Guilty Plea - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Judge Denies ‘QAnon Shaman’ Request to Reverse Guilty Plea

Chansley pleaded guilty in 2021 and officially ended his time in custody in May

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A federal judge on Thursday denied the "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Angeli Chansley's request to reverse his guilty plea in regards to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Chansley pleaded guilty in 2021 to obstructing an official government proceeding during the attack on the Capitol.

Chansley, who has the nickname of "QAnon Shaman" and gained notoriety after a picture of him, bare-chested, with face painted and wearing a buffalo headdress while leading the riots went viral, announced he would ask the courts to reverse his plea earlier this week.

Jacob Chansley, also known as the &quot;QAnon Shaman,&quot; screams &quot;Freedom&quot; inside the U.S. Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Jacob Chansley, also known as the "QAnon Shaman," screams "Freedom" inside the U.S. Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images
Read More

His motion to vacate, set aside, or correct his guilty plea was denied "upon consideration of Mr. Chansley's motion, the government's opposition, the record therein, and the applicable law," according to the document.

Chansley initially pleaded guilty in 2021 while showing remorse — "Regrets only weigh down the mind," he said — and was sentenced to 41 months in prison. He was released from his halfway house in May for good behavior.

He had previously also filed to vacate or correct his sentence in April, a motion that was also denied by a judge.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.