Federal Judge Sets Hearing for Trump Protective Order on Friday, Rejecting Bid for Delay

Rejecting a last-minute request for a delay, a federal judge scheduled a hearing to determine how Donald Trump and his legal team can handle evidence prosecutors provide in a case accusing him of committing felonies in a quest to hold onto power.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan quickly issued her order hours after Trump’s team urged her to postpone the proceedings until early next week.

The judge previously asked prosecutors and defense attorneys to agree upon a date on or before Friday.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office quickly confirmed their availability for any day of the week, starting on Wednesday. Trump’s attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche requested an adjournment until Monday or Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

At 5:24 p.m. ET, Judge Chutkan set the hearing for Friday morning at 10 a.m., in the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C. Her order did not mention Trump's attorneys' request for an adjournment and excused the former president's attendance.

In a flurry of legal filings late on Monday, attorneys for Special Counsel Jack Smith and Trump signaled the arguments they intend to make in court. Trump's legal team claims that prosecutors want the court to “censor” the former president from commenting on the case, through common pre-trial restrictions governing the handling of evidence. Prosecutors counter that Trump wants to litigate the case in the press, rather than in court.

Before the hearing, Trump has ramped up his attacks on the judge, accusing her recently on his website Truth Social of vague links to Hunter Biden and Burisma through a law firm. He ended the post with a reference to Gateway Pundit, a pro-Trump blog known for publishing thinly sourced conspiracy theories. Trump's ongoing swipes at the judge fall amid reports that security has been tightening around Chutkan, according to CNN.