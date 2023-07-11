A judge in Carson City, Nevada has denied the Nevada Republican Party's motion to host a presidential primary instead of a caucus for the 2024 primary election, according the the Nevada Independent.

The state party filed a lawsuit in May challenging a 2021 law signed by then-Governor Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, that transitioned the state to a caucus system hosted earlier in the presidential voting schedule.

The party requested the state drop the caucus and host a primary instead, so that the Republicans had control of setting their own date for picking the Republican nominee.

Judge James Russell issued the ruling striking down the lawsuit, which Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald said in an interview Monday with the Nevada Independent, was expected. He said the party is "prepared for a long fight."

Republicans want to stick to the old Iowa-New Hampshire-South Carolina-Nevada caucus schedule and McDonald said the party still intends to host a caucus in February for the state's presidential delegates.