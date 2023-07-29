Judge Blocks Montana Law Banning Drag Performances in Front of Children - The Messenger
Politics
Judge Blocks Montana Law Banning Drag Performances in Front of Children

The ruling comes two days before the start of Montana's annual Pride celebration

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
A federal judge temporarily blocked Montana’s new ban on drag performances in certain settings Friday on the eve of the state’s annual LGBTQ Pride celebration.

The law in question bans drag and "sexually oriented" performances in public or in front of minors. It also prohibits drag performances in state-funded schools and libraries.

Pride Flag
(Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)Getty Images

“The thirtieth annual Montana Pride is slated to begin in less than two days,” wrote Chief Judge Brian Morris in his ruling. “Plaintiffs, along with the approximately 15,000 Montanans who wish to attend the events, cannot avoid chilled speech or exposure to potential civil or criminal liability under H.B. 359 in the absence of the extraordinary remedy of a [temporary restraining order.]”

The law was passed in May after being passed by the Republican legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

A group of Montana citizens sued, arguing that the law was overly ambiguous and resulted in permits needed for the Pride festival from being withheld to avoid legal difficulty.

Morris granted a temporary restraining order preventing the law from being enforced while it awaits the outcome of legal challenges, saying that there was a "likelihood that significant constitutional violations to Plaintiffs have occurred and will continue without judicial intervention."

