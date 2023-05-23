Joy Behar Says Tim Scott Doesn’t Understand ‘Systemic Racism’

Joy Behar, co-host of the View, said Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has “no idea” about the systemic racism Black Americans face following the senator biting back after Whoopi Goldberg accused him of using a racial “dog whistle.”

Goldberg said Scott had "Clarence Thomas syndrome" in reference to him being a Black Republican and blasted him as ignorant on race issues immediately after he announced his 2024 candidacy.



On Wednesday, “The View” tackled the subject of Scott again, Behar noting she was put off by his optimistic brand.

“He's like Clarence Thomas, Black Republican who believes in pulling yourself by your bootstraps rather than, to me, understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country and other minorities. He doesn't get it. Neither does Clarence,” Behar said.

Alyssah Farah Griffin said she’d vote for Scott, while Sunny Hostin called him a “non factor” and not “mainstream” enough. Behar theorized he’s unimportant to Trump because he doesn’t have a nickname like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, often called “DeSanctimonious” by Trump.

“That means he's scared of DeSantis,” Behar said.

In a Wednesday Fox News appearance, Scott dismissed Goldberg’s “Clarence Thomas syndrome” comment, saying Hostin and Goldberg are proof that his platform of hard work leads to success for everyone, regardless of race.

“Both of those African Americans on that TV screen?” Scott said. “Both have made it.”

Hostin previously called Scott “the exception, not the rule” while Goldberg negatively compared him to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a fellow conservative. Goldberg said Scott has “Clarence Thomas syndrome.”

“If you’re running for president, you got to do more than that. You have to represent us as a nation and then say, ‘And as a Black man this is also how I feel,’ but you can’t pretend that it’s not there, that it’s not an issue for the people you’re running – for the party you’re running for. They are, in part, the problem,” she said.