Journalists at Border Report ‘Mostly Quiet’ Night After End of Title 42

Title 42 ended at 11:59 ET last night, and journalists at the Mexico-United States border reported there was no immediate wave of border crossings in the hours after as some had predicted.
Reporting from El Paso, Texas, Washington Examiner immigration reporter Anna Giaritelli tweeted there was “no action here in terms of mass crossings” an hour after Title 42 ended.
“Same here in Brownsville [Texas]. Nothing,” replied Bill Melugin of Fox News.
“Calling it a night from Brownsville. Not seeing any significant activity on either side of the border. Texas has fortified the US side pretty thoroughly with soldiers, troopers, and huge amounts of razor wire. It’s possible crossers wait til AM,” he noted in another tweet at 1:54 AM.
“Despite the intense fortifications we witnessed tonight we did not see any sort of mass crossing or stampeding here in Brownsville. Just the three migrants we reported on earlier,” said Washington Examiner reporter Kaelan Deese.
On the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday before Title 42 ended, U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended 10,000 migrants crossing the border per day according to sources who spoke to Fox News.
Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz told Giaritelli that 60,000 to 65,000 people were camped out at the border, but that the figure was not unusual.
Some border crossings did occur, with Stephanie Bennett of Fox 10 Phoenix capturing video of lines of migrants approaching Yuma County in Arizona around 1 a.m. But overall, New York Times reporters wrote that the hours following Title 42’s end were “mostly quiet.”
