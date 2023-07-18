Jordan Threatens Wray With Contempt Charge, Says Subpoena Compliance Has Been ‘Wholly Inadequate’

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is threatening to hold FBI Director Christoper Wray in contempt for what the lawmaker calls the Bureau's "wholly inadequate" efforts to respond to subpoenas.

"To date, the FBI’s compliance with these subpoenas has been wholly inadequate and has materially impeded the Committee’s oversight efforts," Jordan wrote in a 10-page letter. "After several accommodations, months of persistent outreach by the Committee, and attempts to negotiate and work with the FBI in good faith, we write to notify you that if the FBI does not improve its compliance substantially, the Committee will take action—such as the initiation of contempt of Congress proceedings—to obtain compliance with these subpoenas."

Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona were issued subpoenas earlier this year for documents related to "the FBI’s profiling of traditional Catholics as domestic extremists."

Jordan wrote that Wray and the Bureau's "refusal" to produce documents requested in subpoenas issued in February and April is "unacceptable."

Jordan says his panel knows the documents they seek exist because of multiple witness depositions.

"The FBI’s productions to date have not included material the Committee knows is, or has reason to believe may be, in the FBI’s possession and that is responsive to the subpoena," Jordan wrote.

The documents sought by the committee include emails and other communications that the panel says point to the "weaponization" of law-enforcement to impede on the First Amendment rights of parents who had expressed their concerns over COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates and Critical Race Theory at school board meetings.

The letter also claims that the FBI targeted Catholics who opposed abortion by surveilling them.

“The FBI recognizes the importance of congressional oversight and remains fully committed to cooperating with Congress’s oversight requests consistent with its constitutional and statutory responsibilities," an FBI spokesperson told the New York Post in response to the Jordan letter.

Jordan has demanded that the documents be produced by July 25 at 12:00 p.m. or else the committee will hold Wray in contempt to obtain compliance.