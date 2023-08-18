Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship Probe - The Messenger
Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship Probe

Republicans earlier this week requested information from the DOJ and the FBI in their censorship probe

Published |Updated
Stephen Neukam
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) presides over a hearing of the Weaponization of the Federal Government Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Feb. 09, 2023. The subcommittee was created by a sharply divided Congress to scrutinize what Republican members have charged is an effort by the federal government to target and silence conservatives. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Republicans on Friday requested that the former head of trust and safety at Twitter and a former DHS official sit with the powerful House Judiciary Committee for interviews, casting the net even wider in their social media censorship probe.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the Judiciary panel, requested the interviews with Yoel Roth, the former safety chief at Twitter, and Chris Krebs, former Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Jordan said he wants to speak with the pair in relation to the the panel's ongoing probe into what Republicans argue is collusion between the federal government and large tech companies to suppress speech.

"We believe that you are uniquely positioned to aid the Committee’s oversight, as you served as Twitter’s Head of Trust & Safety until 2022," Jordan said in the letter to Roth.

Jordan also claimed in his letter to Krebs that he oversaw the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency when it "participated in efforts to unconstitutionally monitor and censor Americans’ speech on social media platforms." Jordan gave the pair until Sept. 1 to respond to the request.

Republicans' probe into alleged collusion between the federal government and social media companies to suppress speech was boosted by the federal Missouri v. Biden case, which argues that the federal government's contact with social media companies about content moderation resulted in the censoring of free speech and conservative views.

A judge last month issued a ruling in the case that bars a number of executive agencies and officials from contacting social media platforms about content moderation — that decision has been appealed.

Roth earlier this year testified in front of the House Oversight Committee, as Republicans on that panel probed whether Twitter worked with the federal government to suppress stories about Hunter Biden's laptop.

