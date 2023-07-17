Jordan Asks Meta CEO Zuckerberg to Hand Over Content Moderation Documents

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has requested materials from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's related to content moderation policies on the Threads platform.

Jim Jordan at hearing on border security Win McNamee/Getty Images

Jordan requested the materials as part of House Republicans' overall investigations into social media platforms policing speech and the probe into possible involvement of President Joe Biden's administration in these decisions.

Jordan mentioned Twitter owner Elon Musk in his message to Zuckerberg about the Twitter competitor, according to a letter first obtained by CNBC.

"Indeed, Threads raises serious, specific concerns because it has been marketed as rival of Elon Musk’s Twitter, which has faced political persecution from the Biden Administration following Musk’s commitment to free speech," Jordan wrote.

Meta's launch of the new platform Threads attracted tens of millions of users within days earlier this month. The company has said that the app is looking to not be as politics-focused as Twitter, but the platform now finds itself under the congressional microscope, along with Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, etc.

Jordan also referenced lawsuits against the Biden administration by the attorney generals of both Louisiana and Missouri, alleging the administration coordinated with social media companies to suppress dissenting views during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are reports that Threads will enforce ‘Instagram’s community guidelines,’ which resulted in lawful speech being moderated following pressure by the government," Jordan wrote in his letter.

The lawsuit is taking aim at the Biden administration over a temporary injunction earlier this month barring the Biden administration from contacting social media companies about specific posts and users they take issue with. That order was temporarily paused on appeal as it goes through an expedited review.

Jordan asked that Zuckerberg provide materials related to contact between his social media platforms and the Biden administration, as well as content moderation policy materials to his committee by the end of the month.