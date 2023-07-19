John Kirby Says UFOs Are ‘Legitimate Issue’ for Air Force Training

White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Wednesday told reporters that UFOs and UAPs can cause problems for Air Force pilot trainings.

Kirby was asked during a White House press briefing if he thought increased sightings of unexplained flying objects are a "legitimate issue" for this administration.

John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, speaks at the daily White House briefing at the White House on July 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. Kirby spoke on news that Russia has refused to extend a U.N-backed deal that permitted Ukraine to continue to export grain and other food during the ongoing war. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

"Yeah, I mean, we wouldn’t have stood up an organization at the Pentagon to analyze and try to collect and coordinate the way these sightings are reported if we didn’t take it seriously," Kirby responded, referencing the Department of Defense's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which works to better understand and resolve anomalous phenomena.

Kirby said that "of course" the administration acknowledges that pilots seeing things during their trainings is an issue and addressed that there has already been an impact, but the goal is to understand "what they are."

“Now we’re not saying what they are or what they’re not, we’re saying that there’s something our pilots are seeing, we’re saying it has had an effect on some of our training operations, and so we wanna get to the bottom of it. We wanna understand it better, so, yes,” Kirby added.