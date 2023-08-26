John Kerry: Climate Denial Is Like a Cult - The Messenger
Politics
John Kerry: Climate Denial Is Like a Cult

Kerry's remarks were met with criticism by conservatives on X

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry compared climate change denial to a "cult" during remarks at an event Thursday, while delivering a keynote address overseas.

"Some extremist political voices, holdout nations, and vastly vested interests have declared war on facts and science," said Kerry. "They incite a movement against what they falsely label 'climate change fanaticism,' as they conveniently forget that the dictionary definition of a cult is the dismissal of facts in devotion to a lie."

John Kerry Says U.S. Will Not Fund Climate Reparations
John Kerry attending hearing before Subcommittee on Oversight and AccountabilityAlex Wong/Getty Images

Kerry's remarks came in his keynote address to the Scottish Global Dialogues in Edinburgh.

Kerry's references to climate change reflect the scientific consensus that the Earth is warming and that it is likely caused by human actions.

Popular right-wing X accounts criticized Kerry, with Jordan Peterson calling him a "threat" to humanity. Federalist CEO Sean Davis referred to Kerry as a tyrant. A number of popular conservative X accounts echoed their sentiments.

