John Kerry: Climate Denial Is Like a Cult
Kerry's remarks were met with criticism by conservatives on X
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry compared climate change denial to a "cult" during remarks at an event Thursday, while delivering a keynote address overseas.
"Some extremist political voices, holdout nations, and vastly vested interests have declared war on facts and science," said Kerry. "They incite a movement against what they falsely label 'climate change fanaticism,' as they conveniently forget that the dictionary definition of a cult is the dismissal of facts in devotion to a lie."
Kerry's remarks came in his keynote address to the Scottish Global Dialogues in Edinburgh.
Kerry's references to climate change reflect the scientific consensus that the Earth is warming and that it is likely caused by human actions.
Popular right-wing X accounts criticized Kerry, with Jordan Peterson calling him a "threat" to humanity. Federalist CEO Sean Davis referred to Kerry as a tyrant. A number of popular conservative X accounts echoed their sentiments.
- John Lithgow Discovers His Distant Cousins Include Sally Field, Clint Eastwood, Alec Baldwin
- Alec Baldwin to Be Sued for Defamation Again by Family of Slain Marine
- In Netflix’s ‘How to Become a Cult Leader,’ Peter Dinklage Takes Inspiration From These Six Cults
- 16 Fascinating Docuseries About Cults to Watch Right Now
- Alec Baldwin Is Recovering From Hip Replacement
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her Death
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics