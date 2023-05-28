John Kasich Gets into Tense Exchange with TV Host over Taxing Wealthy

Former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich got heated in a discussion with MSNBC's Ali Velshi on his eponymous show on Sunday over whether to tax wealthy Americans.

"Why do you think all these people are moving from New York to Florida?" Kasich asked, blaming high taxes in New York. Instead, he pointed to Texas and Florida as states with low taxes.

Velshi interjected, saying while "taxes are really low" in those states, they are "horrible places to live in terms of gun violence, in terms of being able to get an abortion, in case you're gay, in case you want to go to the library to get a book."

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The two continued to talk over each other until Kasich said, "Let me finish! You said, they are horrible places to live, I don't agree with that."

The former governor continued, "I am saying to you when you raise taxes too high, you discourage people from doing what they want to do. A lot of times they will leave to go to a place, where they get a better reward for their hard work."