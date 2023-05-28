John Kasich Gets into Tense Exchange with TV Host over Taxing Wealthy
MSNBC's Ali Velshi called Florida and Texas 'horrible places to live in terms of gun violence...being able to get an abortion, in case you're gay' after Kasich praised the states' low taxes
Former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich got heated in a discussion with MSNBC's Ali Velshi on his eponymous show on Sunday over whether to tax wealthy Americans.
"Why do you think all these people are moving from New York to Florida?" Kasich asked, blaming high taxes in New York. Instead, he pointed to Texas and Florida as states with low taxes.
Velshi interjected, saying while "taxes are really low" in those states, they are "horrible places to live in terms of gun violence, in terms of being able to get an abortion, in case you're gay, in case you want to go to the library to get a book."
- Washington Mayor and Congressman Have Tense Exchange About Statehood
- Every TV Show Delayed by the Writers’ Strike
- Ryan Seacrest Is Already Heading Back to ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
- TV Host Steps Away After Receiving Racist Attacks Following Coronation Coverage
- Summer 2023 TV Preview: The 25 Most Anticipated New and Returning Shows This Season
The two continued to talk over each other until Kasich said, "Let me finish! You said, they are horrible places to live, I don't agree with that."
The former governor continued, "I am saying to you when you raise taxes too high, you discourage people from doing what they want to do. A lot of times they will leave to go to a place, where they get a better reward for their hard work."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trump Spoke About Holding Onto Classified Documents On Tape: ReportPolitics
- Senate to Proceed with Vote on Repealing Biden’s Student Loan Relief PlanPolitics
- House Takes Critical Step Toward Passing Biden-McCarthy Debt Limit DealPolitics
- Bernie Sanders to Vote Against Debt Ceiling DealPolitics
- Republican Senator Draws Laughter Declaring ‘I Don’t Want Reality’ During Heated HearingPolitics
- White House Proclaims the Official Start of Pride MonthPolitics
- DOJ Sues Jim Justice’s Coal Empire Over Unpaid Mining Fines and ViolationsPolitics
- Asian Americans Lack Access to Abortion: SurveyNews
- Oklahoma Strikes Down 2 Abortion Bans But Procedure Remains LimitedPolitics
- House Democratic Leaders Back Debt Limit Deal While Progressives Line Up Against ItPolitics
- Utah Republican Announces Sudden Retirement From U.S. HousePolitics
- McCarthy Dismisses GOP Critics of Debt Deal: ‘We’ll Get It Done Without Them’Politics