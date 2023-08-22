John Eastman Surrenders For Arrest In Atlanta
Bail bondsman Scott Hall also surrendered on Tuesday
Attorney John Eastman on Tuesday surrendered for arrest in Atlanta, where he is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 co-defendants in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
"I am here today to surrender to an indictment that never should have been brought," Eastman said in a statement. "My legal team and I will vigorously contest every count of the indictment in which I am named, and also every count in which others are named, for which my knowledge of the relevant facts, law and constitutional provisions may prove helpful."
Eastman is the second co-defendant named in the indictment to surrender for arrest. Bail bondsman Scott Hall also surrendered on Tuesday.
Trump has confirmed he plans to travel to Georgia on Thursday to be booked.
The 98-page, 13-count indictment charges Trump and the co-defendants with engaging in a vast racketeering enterprise as a part of a "criminal organization" in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
- Scott Hall Is First Trump Co-Defendant to Surrender For Arrest in Atlanta
- Georgia Judge Sets $100,000 Bond for Trump Lawyer John Eastman
- Former Trump Attorney John Eastman to Face Disciplinary Proceedings
- Trump Co-Defendants Ray Smith, Kenneth Chesebro Surrender in Georgia
- Giuliani Expected to Surrender in Georgia on Wednesday: Report
- Trump Co-Defendants Cathy Latham, David Shafer Surrender at Georgia Jail
