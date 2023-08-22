John Eastman Surrenders For Arrest In Atlanta

Attorney John Eastman on Tuesday surrendered for arrest in Atlanta, where he is charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 co-defendants in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"I am here today to surrender to an indictment that never should have been brought," Eastman said in a statement. "My legal team and I will vigorously contest every count of the indictment in which I am named, and also every count in which others are named, for which my knowledge of the relevant facts, law and constitutional provisions may prove helpful."

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 04: John Eastman, chairman of the National Organization for Marriage, testifies during a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee June 4, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee heard from six representatives of groups that were targeted by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for special scrutiny. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Eastman is the second co-defendant named in the indictment to surrender for arrest. Bail bondsman Scott Hall also surrendered on Tuesday.

Trump has confirmed he plans to travel to Georgia on Thursday to be booked.

The 98-page, 13-count indictment charges Trump and the co-defendants with engaging in a vast racketeering enterprise as a part of a "criminal organization" in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.