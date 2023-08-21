Georgia Judge Sets $100,000 Bond for Trump Lawyer John Eastman - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Georgia Judge Sets $100,000 Bond for Trump Lawyer John Eastman

Scott Hall, an Atlanta-area bail bondsman who faces seven charges, has also been ordered to pay a $10,000 bond

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Georgia judge on Monday ordered one of the lawyers charged alongside President Donald Trump for trying to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results to pay a $100,000 bond in the case.

John Eastman, a lawyer involved in the fake electors scheme who faces nine felony counts, agreed to the $100,000 fee, according to the filing added to the docket.

Also Monday, Scott Hall, an Atlanta-area bail bondsman who faces seven charges, has been ordered to pay $10,000 as his bond according to a separate filing.  

Both men must report to pre-trial supervision every thirty days and may do so over the phone. Both also cannot violate any Georgia state laws, any other state’s laws, local laws, or federal laws. 

John Eastman, chairman of the National Organization for Marriage, testifies during a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee June 4, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
John Eastman testifies during a hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee June 4, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.Alex Wong/Getty Images

Eastman and Hall have also been instructed to appear in court as directed, cannot intimidate co-defendants or witnesses, and cannot directly or indirectly discuss the case with any co-defendants or witnesses unless it is done through a lawyer. 

The filings were signed by Judge Scott McAfee, the judge overseeing the case, the deputy district attorney Grant Rood, and each defendant’s lawyer. 

Read More

Hall and Eastman were indicted alongside 17 others, including Trump, for their role in attempting to overturn the state’s 2020 election result. 

The bond developments come after it was reported that Trump and several other co-defendants were negotiating the terms of their bond and release Monday with the district attorney’s office.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.