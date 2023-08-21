Georgia Judge Sets $100,000 Bond for Trump Lawyer John Eastman
Scott Hall, an Atlanta-area bail bondsman who faces seven charges, has also been ordered to pay a $10,000 bond
A Georgia judge on Monday ordered one of the lawyers charged alongside President Donald Trump for trying to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results to pay a $100,000 bond in the case.
John Eastman, a lawyer involved in the fake electors scheme who faces nine felony counts, agreed to the $100,000 fee, according to the filing added to the docket.
Also Monday, Scott Hall, an Atlanta-area bail bondsman who faces seven charges, has been ordered to pay $10,000 as his bond according to a separate filing.
Both men must report to pre-trial supervision every thirty days and may do so over the phone. Both also cannot violate any Georgia state laws, any other state’s laws, local laws, or federal laws.
Eastman and Hall have also been instructed to appear in court as directed, cannot intimidate co-defendants or witnesses, and cannot directly or indirectly discuss the case with any co-defendants or witnesses unless it is done through a lawyer.
The filings were signed by Judge Scott McAfee, the judge overseeing the case, the deputy district attorney Grant Rood, and each defendant’s lawyer.
Hall and Eastman were indicted alongside 17 others, including Trump, for their role in attempting to overturn the state’s 2020 election result.
The bond developments come after it was reported that Trump and several other co-defendants were negotiating the terms of their bond and release Monday with the district attorney’s office.
