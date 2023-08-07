John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential Indictment

John Eastman is now asking a California judge to delay his disbarment proceedings citing concern that he may be indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury.

Eastman’s lawyers Randall Miller and Zachary Mayer wrote in an Aug. 4 filing that was added to the court’s public docket Monday, “[r]ecent developments in the investigation have renewed and intensified [Eastman’s] concerns that the federal government might bring charges against him.”

“[Eastman] requests that the Court exercise its discretion to stay the State Bar’s disciplinary proceeding against him pending resolution of a parallel criminal investigation being conducted by Special Counsel Jack Smith and any trial or other proceedings that may result from that investigation.”

If the presiding disciplinary judge Yvette Roland denies the request, Eastman and his lawyers are asking for a three-month delay to see if he has been charged by then.

Eastman, a lawyer who was advising former president Donald Trump in the weeks leading up to the insurrection and was an architect of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, is worried he will be criminally charged alongside Trump and five other unnamed co-conspirators. Eastman is known in the indictment as "co-conspirator #2.”