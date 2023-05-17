The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Joe Scarborough Says Biden Calls Him to Criticize His Coverage: ‘Still Cogent’

    According to Scarborough, Biden will "aggressively" tell him exactly the mistakes he thinks the MSNBC host made.

    Zachary Leeman
    Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

    Joe Biden has woken up Joe Scarborough on multiple occasions to criticize the MSNBC host's coverage of the president, Scarborough revealed.

    In a Tuesday appearance on the Hacks on Top podcast, Scarborough said he knows the 80-year-old Biden is “still cogent” despite questions critics have raised about his age.

    “The only thing with Joe Biden’s age is actually... I will tell you... I know that Joe Biden is still cogent,” Scarborough said in a clip first flagged and shared on Twitter by Axios reporter Alex Thompson. 

    According to Scarborough, Biden will "aggressively" tell him exactly the mistakes he thinks the MSNBC host and former GOP congressman made when he criticizes Biden's administration. 

    “He’ll wake me up... when I’m asleep at 8:30 at night, because Mika and I, of course, wake up 4:30 in the morning and I’ll just go, ‘Hello? Yes, sir,’” Scarborough said. “And about an hour later, he will aggressively and very effectively give me point by point by point about how my op-ed was flawed.”

    According to a 2020 Politico report, Biden is a regular consumer of Morning Joe and would watch it while getting ready for the day.

