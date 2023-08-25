Joe Rogan: Tucker Carlson Has ‘Freedom’ on New Platform

Podcast and reality TV host Joe Rogan said he's glad of the "freedom" Tucker Carlson has now that he has left Fox News for X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Well, he was kind of doing podcasting on TV. He had gotten to the point where his show was so huge that he could kind of get away with it. And he incrementally kept ramping it up to like, ‘the CIA killed Kennedy,’” said Rogan on his podcast Thursday. “Well, the beautiful thing is now he’s just going forward on Twitter and, you know, Elon’s like, 'okay, go ahead.'”

"It’s important. It really is, because people need to wake the f**k up,” Rogan added.

Carlson and Fox News announced that they had parted ways in April. It is not clear why he left the network, but sources told the Los Angeles Times that Carlson's departure is related to the discrimination lawsuit brought against Fox News by a former producer of Carlson's show.