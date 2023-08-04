Joe Rogan Says He’d Like Trump to Come on Podcast to Discuss ‘Deep State’

TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57
Podcast host Joe Rogan said on Thursday in an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" that he would like to have Donald Trump appear on the show to discuss what it is like to be in the office and the "deep state."
"What's the machine like? What's the deep state really like?" Rogan said he would ask Trump.
"You keep pushing that," Rogan said, when political commentator Patrick Bet-David said he was looking forward to seeing him and Trump together.
Rogan has said before he was "not a Trump supporter" and that he had rejected offers to interview the former president before.
