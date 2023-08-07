Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028

Tucker Carlson could one day be president, according to Joe Rogan.

In a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," commentator Patrick Bet-David posed the question of whether Carlson has media or political ambitions now that he and Fox News have parted ways.

Bet-David asked whether Carlson is angling for a 2028 run for the presidency, and Rogan said the "no-nonsense" commentator could absolutely win.

"If he decided to run for president — let’s just make a scenario. Trump wins in 2024. He has four years," Rogan said. "If Tucker went to run in 2028, he could win. He really could win, because it would be kind of carrying those policies. But also he’s sort of a no-nonsense guy who exposes bullshit, you know, pretty humorous way and a very insightful and biting way."

Carlson and Fox News parted ways in April and the popular commentator has since taken to posting a new version of his show on Twitter called Tucker on Twitter.

He's interviewed everyone from Andrew Tate to ex-Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer to rapper Ice Cube.

Joe Rogan pictured in Dallas, Texas in July 2022 Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"He red-pilled a lot of left-wing people," Rogan said of Carlson, citing the ex-Fox News host's opposition to Covid-19 era restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Fox News took a ratings hit when Carlson left his 8 p.m. time slot, and he's since been replaced by Jesse Watters.

Carlson was dismissed from Fox the same month they settled a more-than $780 million defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems.