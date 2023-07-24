Joe Rogan Keeps Turning Down Trump’s Interview Requests

Donald Trump is trying to score an appearance on Joe Rogan's popular podcast.

The former president's camp is pushing for him to make an appearance with Rogan, whose studio is in Austin, Texas, but they keep coming up empty handed, The Daily Beast first reported citing a source familiar with the matter.

Trump reportedly began pushing for his camp to make an appearance happen after shaking hands with Rogan at a recent UFC event in Las Vegas.

"Perhaps the only person bigger in the new media world than Joe Rogan is Donald Trump and the whole idea that the two of them would be together at long last—it would be an incredible audience," an unnamed Trump advisor told Daily Beast.

The Messenger can confirm The Daily Beast's report as Trump campaign advisors have told The Messenger that the campaign has repeatedly tried to get on the show.

Reached by The Messenger, longtime Trump ally Roger Stone did not dispute the Daily Beast story.

Rogan has interviewed presidential candidates on his podcast in the past, though he's mostly focused on third party and independent candidates, like 2016 Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson and Kanye West who ran an independent 2020 presidential campaign.

Rogan claimed last year that he's turned down Trump offers to appear on his podcast multiple times.

"I don’t want to help him, I’m not interested in helping him," the comedian told podcaster Lex Fridman.

According to a Time magazine report published last year, Rogan brings in an average of 11 million listeners an episode.

In 2022, Rogan signed what was estimated to be a $200 million deal to move his podcast to Spotify. It is the most popular podcast on the platform, which sports more than 170 million subscribers.