Joe Rogan Floats Theory That Dems Are Trying to Sabotage Biden

Podcaster Joe Rogan suggested President Joe Biden's current bad press could be an inside job by Democrats.
On the Wednesday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan and author and former CIA officer Mike Baker discussed Hunter Biden's current legal troubles and Republican lawmakers accusing the president of corruption alongside his son.
"If I had to guess, I would say that all this stuff that’s coming out slowly but surely about Biden is on purpose," Rogan said, dubbing himself an "armchair conspiracy theorist."
Democrats, he theorized, want to "get rid" of Biden and replace him with a fresh candidate for 2024.
"I think he wants to run again. And I don’t think the Democrats think that he can win. I think they’re right. And I think they’re going to slowly but surely expose more of these like very clear pieces of evidence of corruption," he said.
Rogan went on to blast the media for not covering corruption allegations against the Bidens more.
The president has repeatedly denied any direct involvement in his son's foreign business dealings, which have come under the scrutiny of Republican lawmakers and the Department of Justice, which appointed David Weiss to special counsel to investigate.
The White House this week accused Republicans of only proving the president is guilty of nothing by not making any direct connection through extensive investigations.
Former Hunter Biden business associated Devon Archer testified before Republicans that Hunter sold the "illusion" of access to his father's office while he was vice president in business deals.
Archer also revealed more than a dozen calls that included then-Vice President Biden, his son, and business associates, but stressed business was never directly discussed. Archer referred to it as a "soft abuse of power."
