Joe Rogan Blasted By Jan. 6 Protesters’ Lawyer After Suggesting Riot Was False Flag Operation

A lawyer for Jan. 6, 2021, protester Ray Epps is lashing out a podcaster Joe Rogan over the suggestion his client could have been part of a false flag operation at the Capitol riot.

"The fact that people like Joe Rogan continue to propagate the lie that Ray Epps participated in a false flag operation to instigate the January 6th riots demonstrates the widespread and lasting harm that Fox News has done to Ray," Epps attorney Michael Teter told Mediaite after appearing on their podcast "The Interview."

Rogan singled out Epps for him being on video on January 6 telling crowds to march towards the Capitol.

Joe Rogan pictured in Dallas, Texas in July 2022 Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"The January 6th thing is bad but also the intelligence agencies were involved in provoking people to go into the Capitol building. That’s a fact," Rogan recently said on his popular podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience."

The footage has led to a number of conspiracy theories that Epps was an undercover agent for the government, something he's denied. Epps said that theories about his role in the riot from people like Tucker Carlson led to death threats and him having to sell his house.

Epps filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News earlier this month. He is seeking unspecified damages.

"Ray continues to face the destructive consequences of Fox’s decision to target him with falsehoods. Joe Rogan’s comments are just the most recent proof of the perpetual damage inflicted by Fox," Teter said.

During his podcast, Rogan said he didn't know what Epps' actual role was, but called the footage of him troubling.

"Well he clearly instigated. He did it on-camera. I don’t know if he was a fed. I know a lot of people think he was a fed," Rogan said. "The people that were there were calling him a fed. What I do know is when they asked the FBI, the FBI said we can’t tell you whether or not that they’re people that were there that were doing that."