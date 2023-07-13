Joe Manchin Wins The Second Quarter West Virginia Money Race

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the centrist Democrat who is currently flirting with a third-party presidential bid, raised almost $1.3 million in the second fundraising quarter.
According to a Manchin campaign official, the campaign entered July with $10.7 million cash on hand. Additionally, Manchin raised almost $400,000 for Country Roads PAC, his leadership political action committee, which has $2.2 million in its coffers.
Manchin hasn’t announced whether or not he’ll run for reelection yet and has said repeatedly that he’ll make that call in December. He has refused to tamper speculation about a third-party presidential bid on the No Labels ticket and will appear at an event hosted by the centrist group in New Hampshire on Monday with former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman.
But he outraised his two most likely general election opponents in the Mountaineer State.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced raising $935,000 and will report having more than $800,000 cash on hand. The termed-out governor is currently the frontrunner in the primary and has the support of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
The other major candidate in the race, Rep. Alex Mooney, announced raising $550,000 between his campaign and affiliated fundraising committee. The campaign said it will report having $1.5 million cash on hand.
Although Mooney’s hard money trails Manchin and Justice, he has the backing of the Club for Growth, an influential anti-tax outside group that spends heavily in Republican primaries across the country. The group announced on Wednesday that they raised $13.5 million to spend on behalf of Mooney.
In a statement, Club for Growth president David McIntosh called Justice a “big government RINO” and said Mooney “is the only candidate in the race that is serious about promoting fiscal responsibility.”
Manchin is considered the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent senator on the map, as he represents a state that former President Donald Trump won twice by over 40 percentage points. Democratic operatives remain optimistic that Manchin will seek a third term in the upper chamber while Republican operatives believe that he is leaning toward retirement.
His current cash-on-hand amount — $10.7 million — is more than the $9.3 million he raised for his 2018 reelection bid.
In the meantime, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the campaign arm of Senate Democrats, has been relentlessly attacking Justice, who is popular among West Virginians.
