Joe Manchin to Headline No Labels Event Amid Third-Party Presidential Speculation
Politics.
Joe Manchin to Headline No Labels Event Amid Third-Party Presidential Speculation

The event, held in New Hampshire, will be hosted by No Labels, a group working to mount a third-party bid in 2024

Published |Updated
Dan Merica
Fitch Ratings reduced the U.S. long-term foreign currency issuer debt rating from AAA to AA+ this week.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin will headline a town hall in New Hampshire next week hosted by No Labels, stoking speculation around the Democrat's presidential ambitions and the group’s effort to mount a third-party bid in 2024.

According to a No Labels spokesperson, Manchin will be joined by former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, a Republican, on Monday, July 17 as part of the group's "Common Sense" town hall series.

The event — held in New Hampshire, an early presidential nominating state – will undoubtedly spur speculation for both the host and the headline speaker.

Manchin, who has yet to announce whether he will run for reelection to the Senate in 2024, has flirted with the idea of running for president. The West Virginia Democrat faces a difficult reelection, should he run. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced his campaign to unseat Manchin in a state that has become a Republican stronghold during the senator’s time in office. Manchin has said he will decide on his “political future” in December.

No Labels, concerned by the prospect of a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, launched what they call their “insurance policy project” for 2024, essentially a third-party effort that would offer a more moderate option to both parties. While it is unclear how much momentum that effort has, Democrats are roundly concerned that the effort could pull voters from Biden and help elected someone like Trump. Progressive groups have recently stepped up their campaign to stall No Labels.

Much of the speculation around No Labels’ bid has centered around Manchin, given his frequent criticism of his own party and his stance as a more conservative Democrat. Dan Pfeiffer, a former top adviser to then-President Barack Obama, put a finer point on that in a recent blog post, arguing that a Manchin campaign is “one obvious way that Trump could win.”

In a statement on the New Hampshire event, Manchin said, “It is clear that most Americans are exceedingly frustrated by the growing divide in our political parties and toxic political rhetoric from our elected leaders.”

“Our political discourse is lacking engaged debates around common sense solutions to solve the pressing issues facing our nation,” Manchin said, adding that he is “looking forward to modeling this type of conversation” with Huntsman and No Labels.

Huntsman, who ran for president in 2012, nodded to New Hampshire’s position as an early nominating state.

“New Hampshire has long occupied a unique place in American politics, which makes it a special place to discuss the most important issues facing our country,” said Huntsman. “There’s never been a more critical time to remind ourselves that we are all Americans.”

