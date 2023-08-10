Joe Manchin ‘Thinking Seriously’ About Leaving Dem Party

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says he is considering ditching the Democratic Party.

"I'm thinking seriously. For me, I have to have peace of mind, basically. The brand has become so bad — the D brand and R brand," Manchin told "Talkline" on West Virginia Metro News on Thursday.

The senator added he would "think very seriously" about going from Democrat to independent.

"I’ve been thinking about that for quite some time. I haven’t made any decisions whatsoever on any of my political direction. I want to make sure that my voice is truly an independent voice," he said, though he added he is not ready to make a decision yet.

Manchin described himself as "not a Washington Democrat" amid ongoing speculation he may launch a third party bid for the 2024 presidential election.

The senator recently headlined an event for No Labels, a group seeking to support a third party alternative in 2024.

Manchin’s latest flirtation with dropping the Democratic party comes as the three-term lawmaker contemplates his political future.

While he hasn’t official declared for reelection next fall, the Washington Post recently reported that Manchin has been prodding Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to invest in some positive messaging around the state — an ask the New York Democrat has back burnered absent a commitment from Manchin to run again.

Fayette Tribune columnist Andrew Donaldson figures that snub may have sparked this fresh round of political hardball.

“In this particular case Schumer is squeezing him for a commitment to run for re-election before he gives him anything else … thus we get the ‘I'm going I’ trial balloon to see if that moves Chuck any since Team Blue has no other option here,” Donaldson wrote in a Twitter thread in which he also urged his followers to “remember your 5 Stages of Manchin and don't overreact.”

In response to the news, National Republican Senatorial Committee communications director Mike Berg posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "That won't change the fact that he wrote Biden's Inflation Reduction Act."

Manchin is the top target of Senate Republicans in 2024. They have recruited West Virginia GOP Gov. Jim Justice to run for the seat, although he will first have to clear a primary challenge from Republican Rep. Alex Mooney.

According to people close to Manchin, he would still likely caucus with Democrats, like independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, even if he decides to become an independent.

Fellow Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., made waves earlier this year when she decided to leave the Democratic Party and join the ranks of the independents. That move prompted Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego to announce a run for Senate in the state.

Updated at 12:53 p.m.

Matt Holt contributed.