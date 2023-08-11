Joe Biden’s Classified Docs Case Appears to Be Ending, But Hunter Biden’s Legal Odyssey Continues

The slow-rolling federal probes centering on President Joe Biden and his adult son Hunter Biden took dramatic and divergent turns on Friday.

In the morning, news broke that the president’s attorneys were brokering interview conditions with Special Counsel Robert Hur – a sign the probe is likely nearing its end, legal experts told The Messenger.

Just a few hours later, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that David Weiss had been appointed special counsel in an entirely separate federal investigation and prosecution of Hunter Biden, who is facing federal tax and firearm charges. This probe will have no deadline, meaning it could live on well after Biden’s presidency should he lose the 2024 election.

Weiss, a Trump administration carryover still serving as the U.S. Attorney for Delaware, was already heading the years-long investigation into Hunter Biden.

Garland said in a brief news conference Friday that Weiss had made the request on Tuesday to be appointed special counsel, and in light of the request “as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter,” he was elevating Weiss to the role.

Those extraordinary circumstances include a contentious July 26 hearing at the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Del., in which a previously-announced plea deal in which Hunter Biden was expected to avoid jail time fell apart under questioning from U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika.

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, from the District of Delaware United States District Court for the District of Delaware

Parties ‘at an impasse’

Many legal observers greeted Weiss’ appointment with approval.

"Good," said national security lawyer Brad Moss, reacting to the news on Twitter. "Transparency and accountability regardless of party. I’m fine with it."

“No one is above the law,” wrote Western New England School of Law professor Jennifer Taub.

Conservative lawmakers countered that Weiss’ appointment made them even more skeptical about his work product.

“Davis Weiss can’t be trusted,” Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas said. “He’s already given Hunter Biden a sweetheart deal once. What makes you think that he won’t do it again?”

“Weiss—who orchestrated Hunter’s sweetheart plea deal—has ZERO credibility,” tweeted Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.

Official Visit to Ireland by US President Joe Biden April 14 the 2023. JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY/ POOL/ IRISH US GOVERNMENT HANDOUT/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., said the decision demonstrates Garland’s commitment “to avoiding even the appearance of politicization at the Justice Department.”

“U.S. Attorney David Weiss is a distinguished prosecutor, and I trust that the Justice Department’s professional, nonpartisan approach will carry on as the Special Counsel continues his investigation,” Durbin said.

Just minutes after Garland’s announcement, Weiss’ office said in a court filing that their efforts to reach an agreement with Hunter Biden’s attorneys had officially hit a standstill.

“Following additional negotiations after the hearing held on July 26, 2023,” prosecutors wrote, “the parties are at an impasse and are not in agreement on either a plea agreement or a diversion agreement." Noreika gave Hunter Biden’s attorneys until noon on Monday to respond.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement at the U.S. Department of Justice August 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

‘Likely a final step’

Weiss’ appointment means both the president and his son are now individually being investigated by separate special counsels.

Garland appointed Special Counsel Robert K. Hur this January to lead the federal probe into how more than two dozen classified documents were found at a Washington, D.C. think tank housing records from Biden’s time as vice president, plus several more documents found at his Delaware home.

Hur’s investigation into the handling of the Obama-era classified records had been proceeding quietly in recent months: There have been few leaks, and the probe has been partly overshadowed by the three criminal indictments of former President Donald Trump in New York, Florida and the District of Columbia.

But legal experts said the news that attorneys for Biden have been negotiating with Hur’s team for about a month over the terms of an interview may signal that the investigation is reaching its conclusion. The negotiations were first reported by NBC News Friday.

“This is standard lawyering,” said St. John’s University law professor John Q. Barrett, a former staffer for the Iran-Contra special counsel. “It suggests that Hur is completing his work—interviewing the President is likely a final step in the investigation.

Philip Lacovara, a former deputy U.S. solicitor general and counsel to the Watergate special prosecutor, said the development is “not surprising” because an interview would be standard operating procedure for the investigation.

“(Biden) would be hard pressed to refuse to sit down with the special counsel appointed by his own AG to respond to questions,” Lacovara said.

“Although Republicans will make hay out of any decision not to pursue charges,” he added, “there currently is no indication that Biden’s possession of the documents, even if classified, satisfies a crucial element of the Espionage Act offense that is sometimes used in similar cases, including the Trump Mar-a-Lago prosecution – that the person in possession of the documents ‘willfully’ rather than negligently retained them or ‘refused’ to surrender them on demand.”

Bob Bauer, the president’s longtime personal attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The special counsel probe into Biden’s handling of documents came just a couple of months after Garland tapped Jack Smith to lead a different investigation into Trump’s possession of classified material and the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Both cases have led to federal charges, 40 counts in all, related to Trump’s alleged willful retention of classified records, including alleged efforts to conspire to hide them from federal authorities.

In contrast to the criminal allegations against Trump, no evidence has emerged publicly indicating Biden wilfully retained or failed to turn over classified records.

The FBI conducted a voluntary search of Biden’s house in Rehoboth Beach, Del., in February and did not identify any classified records. By mid-February, the FBI also searched the Biden archives at the University of Delaware, also with Biden’s cooperation.