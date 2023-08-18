China Looms Over Biden’s ‘Historic’ Summit with Japan and South Korea Leaders

President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of Japan and South Korea Friday for his first global summit at Camp David, a meeting that comes as concerns over China’s growing global power are rising.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold bilateral meetings with Biden, after which the three will meet together before holding a joint press conference.

Japan and South Korea are long-standing rivals of China in East Asia, but the two nations also have grievances with one another that date to the Second World War. The U.S. has strong relations with both countries, and the White House is trying - among other things - to cement a trilateral alliance built largely as a bulwark against China.

The meeting comes as China has strengthened an alliance with Russia and maintained its historically close ties to North Korea. Tensions between China and the U.S. have spiraled to dangerous levels in recent years, driven by economics, geopolitics and human rights.

While the three leaders are expected to release joint statements and a list of deliverables involving education, technology and military cooperation, China and regional security will loom large over the meeting.

The three leaders are committed to building a “state of the art trilateral hotline” that will allow them to engage in moments of crisis, a senior Biden administration official said.

“Our goal will be to lock in trilateral engagement that will make it difficult to backtrack from commitments that each of the three will make at Camp David,” the official said.

All about China

Talk of a "trilateral engagement" and "trilateral hotline" is aimed largely at the East Asian power that won't be represented at the Camp David meeting: China.

Hardly a week passes without a fresh warning from the Biden administration - or the U.S. Congress - about China’s global influence and its intentions in East Asia, Southeast Asia and beyond. Those concerns involve technology, support for Russia’s war against Ukraine, its moves against civil society in Hong Kong and threats to Taiwan, and - perhaps most relevant for the Camp David gathering - China’s increasingly expansionist approach in Asia.

All of these issues are likely to be on the table at Camp David Friday.

Sheila Smith, a senior fellow for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, said there are also growing concerns in the Indo-Pacific over China’s use of economic pressure in the region. She said the U.S., Japan and South Korea will need to watch how China “expresses its displeasure going forward.”

“The United States needs to be aware that there's going to be some unsettled political reaction coming out of Beijing after this meeting,” she said.

President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol greet each other ahead of a trilateral meeting during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima on May 21, 2023.

The significance of Camp David

This is the first summit Biden is hosting with foreign leaders at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland that has seen its share of crucial meetings in American history.

During World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt hosted Winston Churchill at the complex, which he had named “Shangri-La.”

Former President Bill Clinton hosted then-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and then-Palestinian Authority chairman Yasser Arafat in July 2000 in a dramatic but ultimately ill-fated bid to end the Isreali-Palestinian conflict.

But none of those gatherings made anything like the lasting historical impact of the 1978 meeting convened by President Jimmy Carter, when Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat were Carter’s guests for a meeting that ultimately produced the first true peace accords in the Middle East. To this day, they are still known as the Camp David Accords.

The stakes aren’t quite as high this time, but President Biden is clearly aware of the history involved.

“It's a signal that this is something that President Biden values,” Smith said. “He's going to spend his time uninterrupted. He's going to spend his time focused on the conversation with President Yoon and Prime Minister Kishida.”

The ultimate goal will be a united front with Japan and South Korea, something that the photo opportunities and joint statement alone may go a long way to producing.

But Scott Snyder, director of the program on U.S.-Korea Policy at the Council on Foreign Relations, warned that it’s unclear whether the trilateral summit will survive any domestic political transitions. New leaders in any of the three countries may be less inclined to hold to whatever these three agree to.

Snyder said the promise to hold the meeting every year is meant to “achieve a certain degree of irreversibility to this process, binding each other together.”

But he added, “I am not yet convinced that it's fool-proof.”