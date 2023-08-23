Biden ‘Not Surprised’ by Reported Death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, Head of Russia’s Wagner Group 

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he was “not surprised” by the reported death of the head of the Russian paramilitary Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“You may recall … I said I’d be careful what I rode in,” Biden said, according to a White House pool report. “I don’t know for a fact what happened but I’m not surprised.”

Asked if he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind Prigozhin’s death, Biden responded: “There’s not much that happens in Russia that Putins not behind. But I don’t know enough to know the answer."

Prigozhin, who led a failed mutiny against Putin two months ago, was reportedly aboard a private jet that crashed Wednesday.

Biden, who is currently on vacation at Lake Tahoe, was briefed on the plane crash earlier Wednesday.

The White House National Security Council also responded to the reported plane crash on Wednesday.

“The disastrous war in Ukraine led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now – it would seem -- to this,” NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.