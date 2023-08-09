Biden Calls Out Lauren Boebert During Clean Energy Manufacturing Speech: ‘The Very Quiet Republican Lady’

President Joe Biden is adding another Republican to his list of foils: Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

Biden delivered a speech on his economic agenda on Wednesday during a visit in New Mexico, where he attended a groundbreaking for of an Arcosa wind tower manufacturing facility that is expanding operations and creating 250 new jobs in the state.

During his remarks, Biden also praised the construction of a CS Wind plant in Colorado, saying it will be “the world's largest wind power manufacturing plant.” He said it was part of a bigger plan to expand clean energy manufacturing to cities and rural areas.

“Coincidentally, CS Wind is Congresswoman Lauren Boebert — you know, the very quiet Republican lady? — it’s in her district,” Biden said to laughs from the audience.

“She railed against the passage," Biden said, referring to climate and tax bill, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, that he signed into law last year. "But that’s OK, she is welcoming it now.”

President Joe Biden speaks on how "Bidenomics" is helping clean energy and manufacturing, at Arcosa Wind Towers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on August 9, 2023. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Biden and administration officials have taken their economic message on tour across the country in recent weeks. While the president has focused primarily on his legislative accomplishments during these speeches, he has also repeatedly called out Republican lawmakers who are now praising programs that were created under laws they initially opposed.

The White House in particular has focused on Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who has blocked hundreds of military promotions due to his opposition of the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

Biden also criticized Tuberville for touting his administration's plan to expand access for high-speed internet, a program made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure bill the senator voted against.

The president has also specifically called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., even featuring her in a recent campaign video.

Boebert, who is among Biden's most outspoken GOP critics, unsuccessfully attempted to force the House to vote on a resolution to impeach the president earlier this summer.