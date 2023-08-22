Biden Administration Officially Launches New Income-Based Student Loan Repayment Plan
The program is central to the president's efforts to provide student debt relief after the Supreme Court struck down his forgiveness plan
President Joe Biden’s administration on Tuesday officially launched a new income-based student loan repayment program, a move that comes as payments are set to resume in October.
The program, which the White House first announced in August of last year, is central to Biden’s efforts to provide student debt relief now that the Supreme Court has struck down his plan to cancel up to $20,000 from loan balances. The Education Department has been beta testing online enrollment for weeks but now the program is officially open for enrollment at StudentAid.gov/SAVE.
“It’s the most affordable student loan plan ever,” Biden said in a video announcing the launch. “As long as I'm president, my administration will never stop fighting to deliver relief to borrowers and bring the promise of college to more Americans, and that's a commitment.”
Under the Saving on A Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, borrowers’ monthly payments can be reduced from 10% of their discretionary income to 5%. Additionally, any accrued interest not covered by the monthly payment will be waived.
And since payments in the plan are based on discretionary income – defined under the plan as the difference between an individual’s annual income and 225% of the poverty guidelines – some borrowers’ payments will be even further reduced. For example, a borrower who earns roughly $15 an hour would not be required to make any monthly payments under the plan, according to the White House.
“This plan is a game changer for millions of Americans, many of whom are putting off having children, buying their first home or even starting a business because they can't get out from under their student loans,” White House Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden said in a press call Monday. “Student loans will be manageable.”
- Biden has another student loan forgiveness plan
- Biden Administration Forgives $39 Billion in Student Loans for Over 800,000 Borrowers
- How the Biden administration debt relief plan really works: Will you get your student loans forgiven?
- Biden To Unveil New Measures To Protect Student Loan Borrowers Following SCOTUS Ruling
- Biden is expected to make an announcement about student loans soon. Nobody’s going to be happy.
- Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Blasts Biden for Latest Student Loan Plan
The SAVE program is expected to cost more than if the Biden administration was allowed to go through its original student loan forgiveness plan. The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in July put the price tag of the new income-driven repayment plan at $475 billion over the next 10 years. By comparison, the Congressional Budget Office projected Biden’s cancellation plan would have cost $315 billion over the same time frame.
The Department of Education is also partnering with several grassroots organizations for an outreach campaign to promote the SAVE plan. The department will be working with Civic Nation, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the National Urban League (NUL), Rise, the Student Debt Crisis Center, UnidosUS, and Young Invincibles.
The Education Department will also directly contact nearly 30 million borrowers to invite them to apply for the SAVE plan.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the new partnership will “maximize our own communication and outreach and help enroll as many borrowers as possible.”
“With the SAVE plan, we're making a promise to every student … and every student who borrowed a federal loan to pay for college: Your payments will be affordable. You're not going to be buried under a mountain of interest. And you won't be saddled with a lifetime of debt,” Cardona said in a press call.
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics