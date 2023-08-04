7 in 10 Voters Say the State of the Economy Is Weak: Messenger/Harris Poll

A majority of voters have a negative view of the state of the economy, according to a new The Messenger/Harris poll conducted by HarrisX, presenting stiff headwinds for President Joe Biden as he seeks to sell the public on his economic agenda.

Seven in 10 voters said the current state of the economy is somewhat or very weak, the poll found. Just 29% rated the economy as very or somewhat strong.

More than half of voters – 53% – disapproved of Biden’s handling of the economy, compared to 29% who approved. Half of respondents also said that Biden’s economic policies have negatively impacted them personally, while 22% said they positively impacted them. Another 28% said Biden's economic policies had no personal impact on them.

“Bidenomics faces a tough sell, and President Biden’s top 2024 reelection priority should be focusing on bread-and-butter issues and correcting the negative view of the economy and his role in it,” said Dritan Nesho, head pollster and CEO of HarrisX.

President Biden delivers remarks on the economy in Philadelphia on July 20, 2023. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and top administration officials have taken their economic message on tour across the country this summer — hitting key battleground states to tout past legislation, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan infrastructure law, in an attempt to connect the measures to job creation across the country.

The push has come amid a low unemployment rate, cooling inflation and greater-than-expected economic growth.

But so far, Biden’s message doesn’t seem to be resonating with voters. Trust in the president is also declining in recent polls, hampering his ability to sell his agenda.

Democrats are hopeful the polling is lagging behind the recent positive economic indicators and that Biden's message will prove more effective when contrasted with the Republican Party's proposals in the 2024 election.

Still, according to the new poll, voters believe that inflation is still high and that the United States is in a recession.

The survey found 72% of voters believe inflation is higher than it was one year ago, with 14% saying it’s lower. Three-quarters of voters said they believe that inflation is higher than when Biden first took office. Just 11% said inflation has dropped since Biden was sworn in.

Six in 10 voters also said they believe the U.S. is in a recession.

“It’s a challenging picture for the administration,” Nesho said of the findings.

The poll was conducted online from July 24 to the 27 among 2,795 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points.