Biden Touts ‘Historic’ Ties With Japan and South Korea — As China Looms Over Camp David Summit

President Joe Biden on Friday praised what he called a “historic” new chapter in relations between the United States, Japan and South Korea, as the three countries pledged to work together for greater stability in the Indo-Pacific as China’s influence continues to rise.

“We meet in this historic place to make a historic moment. And I believe that to be true,” Biden said during a press conference at Camp David with the leaders of Japan and South Korea. “The new era and partnership between Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States.”

“I can think of no more fitting location to begin the next year, our next year of cooperation, a place that has long symbolized the power of new beginnings and new possibilities in the months and years ahead,” Biden said.

Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held a trilateral meeting at Camp David on Friday, the first stand-alone summit between the three leaders and the first time Biden has hosted a summit at the Maryland presidential retreat. Earlier Friday, Biden held separate bilateral meetings with each leader.

In their joint statement, the three leaders said their nations’ collective “mandate” was to create “the common capacity required to ensure that the Indo-Pacific is thriving, connected, resilient, stable, and secure. Ours is a partnership built not just for our people but for the entire Indo-Pacific.”

The three leaders committed to building a “state of the art trilateral hotline” that they said would facilitate engagement and collective response in moments of crisis, and to hold an annual trilateral meeting.

Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio hold a joint news conference following three-way talks at Camp David on August 18. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Worried about China - even if they won't say so

China and its role in the region loomed large at the summit.

In recent years, tensions between China and the U.S. have spiraled to dangerous levels, driven by economics, geopolitics and human rights. China has also strengthened an alliance with Russia while maintaining its historically close relationship with North Korea.

Ahead of the summit, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the partnership between the three leaders “is not against anyone, it is for something.”

“It is for a vision of the Indo-Pacific that is free, open, secure and prosperous,” Sullivan said during a briefing at Camp David. “If you look at the deliverables, if you look at the joint statement, if you look at the principles that are coming out of today, they are not taking aim at a country.”

But the three leaders are making new efforts to enhance security in the region - and those efforts are clearly a response to China’s actions in East and Southeast Asia.

Sullivan announced a new multi-year military exercise between the U.S., Japan and South Korea in response to increased provocations from China and North Korea. The countries will deepen their coordination and integration on ballistic missile defense and improve information sharing and crisis communication.

And in the joint statement, Biden, Kishida and Yoon expressed concern over China’s “dangerous and aggressive behavior supporting unlawful maritime claims” that have been made in the South China Sea. This week satellite photos appeared to show that China is constructing an airstrip on a disrupted island in the South China Sea, according to the Associated Press.

“We share concerns about actions inconsistent with the rules-based international order, which undermine regional peace and prosperity,” the three said in the joint statement.

Biden at the press conference Friday noted that while the "summit was not about China... China obviously came up."

"Not to say we don't share concerns about the economic coercion or heightened tensions caused by China, but this summit was really about our relationship with each other," Biden said.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to the denuclearization of North Korea, and strongly condemned the country’s “unprecedented number of ballistic missile launches” that “pose a grave threat to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.”

In opening remarks at the trilateral Friday, Yoon said threats in the region must be addressed by the three countries in unison.

“To make sure that each of our freedoms is neither threatened or damaged, our three nations must tighten our solidarity,” Yoon said, according to a translation.

Kishida echoed these sentiments in his opening remarks, saying “the international community is at a turning point in history in order to allow the potential of our natural strategic collaboration to bloom and blossom.”