Jimmy Carter's Grandson Shares a Health Update as Former First Lady Celebrates 96th Birthday: 'We're in the Final Chapter'
Politics.
Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Shares a Health Update as Former First Lady Celebrates 96th Birthday: ‘We’re in the Final Chapter’

Family members say the pair still enjoy spending time with one another and seeing loved ones

Published
Eva Surovell
As former First Lady Rosalynn Carter turned 96 on Friday, she and former President Jimmy Carter have continued to spend time with one another and loved ones, according to family members.

The couple are staying at their home in Plains, Georgia, where they are visited by family and caregivers. The former president, who is 99 years old, ceased medical intervention and entered hospice care in February. In May, the Carter family shared that Rosalynn, a lifelong mental health advocate, has dementia.

"They've experienced everything that you can together," Josh Carter, a grandson of the former president and first lady, told PEOPLE. "I think the beautiful thing is that they are still together."

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have been married for 77 years.Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Josh added that the former first couple, who have been married for 77 years, still hold hands and remain aware of what's going on around them. Carter has lived longer than any other U.S. president.

"It's clear we're in the final chapter," Josh says.

As the pair continue to keep company with loved ones, family and friends told the Washington Post that the former president still follows politics and world events. Both are at peace, friends say.

