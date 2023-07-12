Jim Justice Hauls in $935,000 in First Fundraising Quarter

GOP West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced raising over $935,000 in his first fundraising quarter as a Senate candidate.

Justice, who is seeking the seat held by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, will report having more than $800,000 cash on hand entering July.

“In only 64 days, with no prior federal fundraising experience, Governor Justice raised nearly $1 million, and continues to be the strongest Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in West Virginia,” said Justice campaign manager Roman Stauffer in a statement.

Justice was heavily recruited by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is responsible for the Senate GOP’s campaign operations. National operatives in both parties see West Virginia as the best opportunity for Republicans to flip a seat in 2024.

The term-limited governor was first elected as a Democrat in 2016 before he switched parties at a rally with former President Donald Trump a year later.

His primary opponent, Rep. Alex Mooney, has yet to release his second-quarter fundraising totals. However, the Club for Growth, an anti-tax outside group that is influential in Republican primaries across the country, told the Washington Examiner that they raised over $13 million to support Mooney in the primary. Last quarter Mooney raised $505,000 and had $1.3 million cash on hand entering April.

Manchin hasn’t announced his haul this quarter either, but he raised $328,000 in the first quarter of the year and had $9.7 million cash on hand. He hasn’t announced whether he’ll run for reelection yet, and he has hinted that he’ll make his decision in December. In the meantime, Manchin is flirting with a third-party presidential bid, heading a No Labels event in New Hampshire with former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, a Republican.