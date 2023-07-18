Jim Jordan on Trump Saying he Expects to be Indicted in Jan. 6 Probe: ‘Ridiculous and Wrong’

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Tuesday said that former President Donald Trump facing an indictment in the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is "ridiculous and wrong," after the former president released a statement Tuesday saying he is a target of the Jan. 6 probe.
"I saw the President's statement," Jordan said. "I thought the President's statement was good. I can't believe this is happening in our country."
Trump on Tuesday said in a statement and a post on the social media platform Truth Social that he was informed by the Justice Department on Sunday that he is the subject of a grand jury investigation into what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump called the investigation "effectively…a third Indictment and Arrest" and said he has four days to report before the grand jury.
- Jim Jordan Defends Trump After Indictment
- House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan: ‘Hillbillies’ Are Tired of Attacks on Trump
- Trump Says He Expects To Be Indicted ‘Any Day Now’ in Jan. 6 Probe
- A Trump defense effort appears to falter ahead of Jan. 6 committee hearings
- Decoding every Jan. 6 committee criminal referral against Donald Trump
Jordan said that he intends to speak with the legal team and the Judiciary Committee about the situation.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics