Jim Jordan on Trump Saying he Expects to be Indicted in Jan. 6 Probe: ‘Ridiculous and Wrong’

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Tuesday said that former President Donald Trump facing an indictment in the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is "ridiculous and wrong," after the former president released a statement Tuesday saying he is a target of the Jan. 6 probe.

"I saw the President's statement," Jordan said. "I thought the President's statement was good. I can't believe this is happening in our country."

Trump on Tuesday said in a statement and a post on the social media platform Truth Social that he was informed by the Justice Department on Sunday that he is the subject of a grand jury investigation into what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump called the investigation "effectively…a third Indictment and Arrest" and said he has four days to report before the grand jury.

Jordan said that he intends to speak with the legal team and the Judiciary Committee about the situation.