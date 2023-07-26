Jill Biden Brings President’s 2024 Campaign on the Road in Overseas Trips, Speeches

First Lady Jill Biden has taken on an additional role amid her good-will overseas trips to countries like Japan, France and Jordan, giving proxy campaign speeches for President Joe Biden’s bid for re-election.

Biden has visited several countries over the past two-and-a-half years in her capacity as first lady, cheering on American Olympic athletes in Tokyo, secretly meeting with the first lady of Ukraine and attending the Jordanian crown prince’s wedding, as reported by the New York Times.

She has also made quasi-stump speeches in places like Namibia and France, arguing that the president is best suited to steward the United States’ relationships with foreign allies that former President Donald Trump made fraught.

“When my husband, President Biden, took office two and a half years ago, he made a promise to the American people,” the Times reported Jill Biden said in Paris on Tuesday, “that he would rebuild the systems that were broken and fortify our institutions, that he would work to bring divided communities back together, that he would put us on a path to a better, brighter future while restoring our leadership on the world stage. And he did.”

The first lady also stressed the importance of the U.S. working with its allies “if we hope to create a better world.”

Joe Biden’s administration has rejoined multiple international organizations and agreements that were abandoned by Trump, including the World Health Organization, the Paris climate accords and UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The Democratic primary field against Biden includes two long-shot candidates: author and 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson and environmental lawyer and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.