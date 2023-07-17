Jewish Magazine ‘Tablet’ Calls for US to End Aid to Israel

Jewish magazine "Tablet" in an op-ed is calling for an end of U.S. aid to Israel.

Editors Jacob Siegel and Liel Leibovitz authored a lengthy piece breaking down the highs and lows of the U.S. aid to Israel and the hot button issue the topic has become in American politics.

The approximately $4 billion the U.S. is providing annually to the country today mainly benefits the arms industry, the Tablet post argued.

"That’s because nearly all military aid to Israel—other than loan guarantees, which cost Washington nothing, the U.S. gives Israel no other kind of aid—consists of credits that go directly from the Pentagon to U.S. weapons manufacturers," the piece reads.

American payouts "undermine Israel’s domestic defense industry, weaken its economy, and compromise the country’s autonomy," according to the editors, and the relationship has become "unequal," with Israel's military too dependent on foreign tech and arms.

They call debate around the subject of Israel "hyperpolarized" and argued cutting aid would end the "political theater" of current fiery debates.

The op-ed comes as some Democrats have become vocally critical of Israel. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) found controversy this weekend by referring to Israel as a "racist state."

She later tried walking the statement back, saying Israel is not racist but blasted its "right-wing government" and its "discriminatory and outright racist policies."

Fellow Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is a frequent critic of Israel's government. She told The Messenger last week that there is "no way in hell" she would attend an address by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Congress this Wednesday.

The Tablet op-ed said that ending U.S. aid to Israel would remove Jews as the "favorite decoy and dog whistle of American public officials, administrators, bureaucrats, philanthropists, and thought leaders."

"Cut the stranglehold of aid. Let America pursue its interests," the Tablet piece reads. "Let Israel, too, follow its own interests, which sometimes align with those of Washington and sometimes don’t."