Jesse Watters’ Mom Calls Into First Show In Tucker Carlson’s Slot: ‘Don’t Fall Down Any Conspiracy Rabbit Holes’

Fox News host Jesse Watters on Monday received a call from his mother on air who offered advice to avoid "conspiracy rabbit holes" during his first night in the network's 8 p.m. EST time slot, which was previously occupied by Tucker Carlson.

Watters has been open in the past about his mother's criticism of his work, and on Monday evening she gave her son a list of warnings, saying he should avoid getting sued.

"We have a very special guest on the line, a Democrat, my mom," Watters said.

"I want to say congratulations, honey bun, we are so proud of you and your accomplishments and you’ve worked so hard. Now let’s aim to have you keep your job," Watters' mom, Anne Watters, replied.

She then gave her son a couple of suggestions.

"To that end, I do have some suggestions. Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits," she said.

Watters' mom went on to specifically tell him to back off the bashing of President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and recommended that former President Donald Trump return to his TV career.

"I have a list here. In keeping with the Hippocratic Oath, do no harm. We need you to be kind and respectful," she told her son. "You yourself mentioned that humble is a stretch, so I get that. Use your voice responsibly to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread. There really has been enough Biden-bashing and the [Hunter Biden] laptop is old. Perhaps you could suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other people’s bodies and talk about that."

Monday marked Watters debut in the 8 p.m. time slot on Fox, the first official replacement since Carlson and the network parted ways in April.

Speaking ahead of his first show, Watters said that his style was not going to change and he was not "competing against Tucker," adding that he was not going to go out and chase ratings."