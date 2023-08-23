Former Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Surrenders for Arrest in Fulton County
On Thursday, Ellis' bond was set at $100,000
Donald Trump's former lawyer Jenna Ellis surrendered for arrest on Wednesday in Fulton County, Georgia.
On Thursday, Ellis' bond was set at $100,000.
She faces two felony counts over at least two memos to Trump and his lawyers advising that then-Vice President Mike Pence should disregard electoral votes from Georgia and other “contested” states.
Ellis and 18 other co-defendants, including Trump, were charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
The other defendants who surrendered on Wednesday for arrest are: former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani; David Shafer, Georgia GOP chair and former state senator; Cathy Latham, Georgia GOP chair for Coffee County; lawyer Kenneth Chesebro; and campaign lawyers Ray Smith and Sidney Powell.
Trump is expected to turn himself in for arrest on Thursday in Atlanta.
