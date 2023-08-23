Former Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Surrenders for Arrest in Fulton County

Donald Trump's former lawyer Jenna Ellis surrendered for arrest on Wednesday in Fulton County, Georgia.

On Thursday, Ellis' bond was set at $100,000.

She faces two felony counts over at least two memos to Trump and his lawyers advising that then-Vice President Mike Pence should disregard electoral votes from Georgia and other “contested” states.

Jenna Ellis Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Ellis and 18 other co-defendants, including Trump, were charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The other defendants who surrendered on Wednesday for arrest are: former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani; David Shafer, Georgia GOP chair and former state senator; Cathy Latham, Georgia GOP chair for Coffee County; lawyer Kenneth Chesebro; and campaign lawyers Ray Smith and Sidney Powell.

Trump is expected to turn himself in for arrest on Thursday in Atlanta.