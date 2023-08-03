Jen Psaki: GOP Talking Hunter Biden Amid Trump Indictment Is a Putin-Like ‘Tactic’

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki accused Republicans of employing a tactic used by Russian President Vladimir Putin amid Donald Trump's third indictment.
Psaki appeared on MSNBC on Thursday ahead of Trump's afternoon arraignment on multiple criminal conspiracy charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
In a discussion on Trump's mounting legal woes and the response by Republicans, MSNBC host Jose Diaz-Balart noted how GOP lawmakers are trying to tie corruption allegations and probes into Hunter Biden to his father, President Joe Biden.
"They are also trying to tie in Hunter Biden with President Biden," he said.
"Of course they are and there's no evidence of that, but they're going to keep trying because that is the argument that they want to ... muddy the waters," Psaki said.
The former press secretary and current MSNBC host then called the tactic of targeting the president's son amid Trump's legal woes Putin-esque.
"That by the way is a tactic Vladimir Putin and other authoritarian dictators use, but that's their strategic objective, to make it all seem the same," she said.
