Former Top Trump-Era DOJ Official Charged in Georgia for 2020 Election Conspiracy Opposes a March Trial Date
Politics.
Former Top Trump-Era DOJ Official Charged in Georgia for 2020 Election Conspiracy Opposes a March Trial Date

Jeffrey Clark's lawyer said the Fulton County court should wait until its heard from all defense counsel before making a trial schedule

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Jeffrey Clark, former Acting Assistant Attorney General, testifies during a January 6th field hearing held by Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Republicans held the hearing to criticize the alleged targeting and prosecutions of January 6th defendants. Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

Former Trump-era senior Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark on Thursday filed a motion opposing the proposed March trial state date proposed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. 

The filing, written by Clark’s lawyer Harry MacDougald, requests the court deny Willis' motion without prejudice to get started within about six months of the sweeping criminal indictment she brought Monday against Donald Trump, Clark and 17 other co-defendants.

MacDougland argued that the court should postpone consideration of a trial date until it hears from the defense counsel for all the different defendants. Clark also asserted in his filing that he does not concede jurisdiction to the court at this early pre-service-of-process juncture.

Clark faces two felony counts in Georgia: violating the state's RICO statute and a criminal attempt to commit false statements and writing. The Trump-appointed head of the Justice Department’s environment and natural resources division is also widely seen as Co-Conspirator 4 in the Jack Smith 2020 federal indictment against Trump.

At DOJ, Clark served briefly as acting chief of the civil division. According to the federal Jan. 6 and Georgia indictments, he was one of the few lawyers within the Justice Department who acted on Trump's fraud claims and requests for help in overturning the election. He proposed a draft letter pushing officials in Georgia to convene a special legislative session on the state’s election results. The Justice Department higher-ups ultimately refused to send it out.

All 19 co-defendants charged by Willis, including the former president, face an Aug. 25 deadline to surrender for arrest at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta. They all need to be arraigned and notify the court if they intend to plead guilty or not guilty to the charges.

MacDougald argued Thursday that the state’s motion for a scheduling order spelling out the key deadlines leading up to a March 4, 2024, trial date is “premature,” given that the indictment was filed just days ago and no defendants listed in the indictment have been served or subjected to the court’s jurisdiction. 

Clark's lawyer also wrote that local Georgia officials have “made zero attempts to confer with counsel for any of the 19 Defendants regarding the proposed scheduling order." He added that even if the attempt was made, “comprehensive consultations would not have been possible, as not all defendants have yet secured counsel for their defense of this matter.” 

MacDougald also took aim at the complexity of the indictment and expressed concern regarding the political nature of the case and the steps taken so far, saying the proposed scheduling order “is just one example of that overarching problem.” 

Thursday’s filing comes just shortly after Clark’s lawyer Charles Burnham filed a 13-page motion requesting a stay in his District of Columbia Bar disciplinary proceedings amid the Georgia indictment

