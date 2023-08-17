Jeffrey Clark Asks Courts To Postpone Bar Discipline Proceedings Amid Georgia Indictment - The Messenger
Jeffrey Clark Asks Courts To Postpone Bar Discipline Proceedings Amid Georgia Indictment

The former acting head of DOJ's civil division was indicted alongside 18 others for his role in attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Jeff Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, September 14, 2020.SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former senior Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark is asking federal and local courts in Washington, D.C. to postpone his bar discipline proceedings amid his recent indictment in Georgia.

The 13-page motion, filed by Clark’s lawyer Charles Burnham, argues for a stay, saying Clark’s new criminal case in Georgia is relevant to the disciplinary hearings 

The motion provides several reasons for granting the stay, including the overlap between the cases’ allegations and potential prejudice to Clark’s fifth amendment rights if he has to testify in the bar proceedings while the Georgia case continues. 

Burnham argues a stay would prevent him from being forced to disclose his defense strategies in his disciplinary proceedings, which could then be used against him in his criminal case. 

Burnham said granting a stay “would prevent the hardship of Mr. Clark having to defend two cases as well as promote respect for the legal system and avoid jury pool poisoning effects.” 

In the case a stay is not granted, Burnham asked for a 10-day administrative stay as alternative relief to “give us time to seek a stay on the same grounds from the D.C. Circuit pursuant to Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 8(a)(2).”

Clark served in the Trump administration as acting head of DOJ's civil division and led its environment and natural resources division for more than two years. He's facing disciplinary proceedings from District of Columbia Bar authorities and along with 18 others, including former President Donald Trump, got indicted in Georgia for being part of a conspiracy to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. 

Clark’s filing Thursday is similar to one made by John Eastman as he undergoes disbarment proceedings in California. His proceedings are set to continue next week. 

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Jeffrey Clark's DOJ title. He was acting head of the civil division and led its environment and natural resources division.

