Jeffrey Clark Asks Courts To Postpone Bar Discipline Proceedings Amid Georgia Indictment

Former senior Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark is asking federal and local courts in Washington, D.C. to postpone his bar discipline proceedings amid his recent indictment in Georgia.
The 13-page motion, filed by Clark’s lawyer Charles Burnham, argues for a stay, saying Clark’s new criminal case in Georgia is relevant to the disciplinary hearings
The motion provides several reasons for granting the stay, including the overlap between the cases’ allegations and potential prejudice to Clark’s fifth amendment rights if he has to testify in the bar proceedings while the Georgia case continues.
Burnham argues a stay would prevent him from being forced to disclose his defense strategies in his disciplinary proceedings, which could then be used against him in his criminal case.
Burnham said granting a stay “would prevent the hardship of Mr. Clark having to defend two cases as well as promote respect for the legal system and avoid jury pool poisoning effects.”
In the case a stay is not granted, Burnham asked for a 10-day administrative stay as alternative relief to “give us time to seek a stay on the same grounds from the D.C. Circuit pursuant to Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 8(a)(2).”
Clark served in the Trump administration as acting head of DOJ's civil division and led its environment and natural resources division for more than two years. He's facing disciplinary proceedings from District of Columbia Bar authorities and along with 18 others, including former President Donald Trump, got indicted in Georgia for being part of a conspiracy to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.
- Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Intervene and Disqualify Fulton County DA
- Filing Aims to Resume Ethics Proceedings Against Jeffrey Clark
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential Indictment
- Former Top Trump-Era DOJ Official Charged in Georgia for 2020 Election Conspiracy Opposes a March Trial Date
- Read Donald Trump’s Fourth Indictment in Fulton County DA’s Investigation Into 2020 Election
- Mark Meadows Files to Move His Georgia Indictment From State to Federal Court
Clark’s filing Thursday is similar to one made by John Eastman as he undergoes disbarment proceedings in California. His proceedings are set to continue next week.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Jeffrey Clark's DOJ title. He was acting head of the civil division and led its environment and natural resources division.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics