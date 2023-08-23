Jeff Clark, Mark Meadows Officially Lose Bids to Pause Criminal Cases in Georgia, As Deadline for Surrender Looms
The ex-Trump chief of staff and DOJ loyalist hoped to avoid travel and booking before their surrender deadline on Friday
Former President Donald Trump's ex-Justice Department loyalist Jeffrey Clark and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows officially lost their bids to pause their criminal cases in Georgia on Wednesday.
Clark previously asked the judge to rule in his favor by Tuesday at 5 p.m., hoping to avoid a deadline turning himself into Fulton County authorities.
"If the Court grants a stay or TRO that quickly, Mr. Clark would not need to be put the choice of making rushed travel arrangements to fly into Atlanta or instead risking being labeled a fugitive," his attorney Harry MacDougald wrote on Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones effectively denied that expedited request by ignoring it — and solicited counterarguments from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who submitted them earlier in the day.
In their brief opposing the Clark's motion, Fulton County prosecutors scathingly rebuked Clark's request to be spared from having to make "rushed travel arrangements" to Atlanta for his arrest.
"As inconvenient as modern air travel can admittedly be," prosecutors wrote, "whatever nuisance involved in the defendant securing a flight to Atlanta within the window provided is self-evidently insufficient justification to invoke this Court’s authority to enjoin a State felony criminal prosecution."
- Georgia DA Opposes Trump Allies Mark Meadows and Jeff Clark’s Bids to Block Arrest and Move Cases to Federal Court
- Mark Meadows Wants a Federal Judge to Block His Arrest in Georgia
- Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Surrenders for Arrest
- Mark Meadows Agrees to $100,000 Bond in Georgia and Arrest Imminent
- Mark Meadows Files to Move His Georgia Indictment From State to Federal Court
- Federal Judge Orders Hearing on Mark Meadows’ Motion to Move Georgia Election Case to Federal Court
Within hours, Jones sided with the DA's office on the merits of the motion for a stay and issued an order denying Clark's motion.
Meadows had also filed a similar request to pause his criminal case, drawing a sharp response from prosecutors.
“In essence, the defendant’s emergency motion is a plea to this Court to prevent the defendant from being arrested on the charges lawfully brought by the State of Georgia," Assistant District Attorney F. McDonald Wakeford wrote of Meadows in a 12-page legal brief.
Jones sided with prosecutors on Meadows' motion as well, issuing an order Wednesday denying his motion seeking to delay his arrest. The judge found that the arguments made by Meadows' lawyers were "not persuasive" enough to assert federal jurisdiction before an evidentiary hearing, set for Monday.
