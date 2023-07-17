Jayapal Draws Backlash After Referring to Israel as ‘Racist State’

House Democratic leaders on Sunday released a statement of rebuke for fellow Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal after she made remarks the day before referring to Israel as a "racist state."

While the statement does not mention Jayapal directly, who chairs the Progressive Caucus, by name the opening line immediately targeted her comments by stating, "Israel is not a racist state."

"Certainly, there are individual members of the current Israeli governing coalition with whom we strongly disagree," the statement read. "That is also the case with respect to some on the other side of the aisle who we serve with in the United States Congress."

The statement was signed by by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.

Jayapal made the comment on Saturday while attempting to de-escalate interruptions from protesters during a panel at the Netroots Nation conference in Chicago.

On Sunday, the Washington state lawmaker walked the comments back with a statement posted on Twitter saying she doesn't believe Israel is a racist nation, but that its "right-wing government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies."

The controversy comes as the White House is scheduled to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday.

Herzog is slated to address Congress on Wednesday and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a frequent critic of Israel and an ally of Jayapal's, has already announced that she will boycott the speech.