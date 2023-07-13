Jared Kushner, Hope Hicks Questioned Before Federal Grand Jury

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and longtime aide Hope Hicks both have recently testified before a federal grand jury investigating the former president’s actions surrounding the chaotic aftermath of the 2020 election, according to media reports and a source familiar with the matter.

Kushner was asked about whether Trump privately acknowledged that he lost the 2020 election days after the results were confirmed showing Joe Biden had won the White House, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

ABC News reported on Hicks’ testimony, which a source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Messenger. Hicks worked as a spokesperson during Trump's 2016 campaign before joining his White House staff as communications director. She left in 2018 but returned in early 2020 for the reelection campaign, staying on through the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Jared Kushner (L) and his wife Ivanka Trump arrive for the a state welcome ceremony honoring French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2018. LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

The New York Times’ report about Kushner shows that Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the Jan. 6th insurrection continues to draw those closest to the former president before the grand jury.

Previous witnesses have included former Vice President Mike Pence, ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, ex-White House counsel Pat Cipollone and scores of other Trump staffers and a number of other longtime Trump insiders.

Kushner’s wife Ivanka Trump, the former president’s daughter, was subpoenaed with him earlier this year, according to ABC News.

In turning to Trump’s family, Smith’s office is reportedly honing in on whether Trump knew that his effort to overturn the election results were founded on a lie.

That was the conclusion of the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021. Its 814-page report found that Trump had heard from many corners that Biden won — and there was no fraud.

“For example, by December 14th when the electoral college met and certified Joe Biden’s victory, President Trump knew that he had failed in all the relevant litigation; he had been advised by his own experts and the Justice Department that his election fraud claims were false; and he had been told by numerous advisors that he had lost and should concede,” the report’s executive summary said. “But despite his duty as President to take care that the laws are faithfully executed, he chose instead to ignore all of the judicial rulings and the facts before him and push forward to overturn the election.”

One chapter of the report recounted a meeting on Nov. 23, 2020, in which then-Attorney General Bill Barr tried to get Meadows and Kushner to urge Trump to accept his defeat.

According to the report, Barr said Meadows told him: ““I think he’s become more realistic and knows that there’s a limit to how far he can take this.”

Kushner reportedly reassured Barr: “we’re working on this, we’re working on it.”