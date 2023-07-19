January 6 Rioter Who Led Crowd with Bullhorn Convicted - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

January 6 Rioter Who Led Crowd with Bullhorn Convicted

Rachel Marie Powell was found guilty on all nine counts she was charged with, including obstruction of an official proceeding

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A January 6 rioter who used a bullhorn to direct the mob as they broke into the Capitol was convicted of eight felonies and one misdemeanor Tuesday.

Rachel Marie Powell was seen in multiple videos from January 6, 2021, encouraging rioters who break into the Capitol and giving instructions about the floor plan. Video also showed Powell using a large pipe to break windows at the Capitol.

Among her other convictions, Powell was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification.Brent Stirton/Getty Images
Read More

Powell is just one of more than 1,069 individuals who have been arrested in connection to the crimes committed at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. More than 350 have been charged thus far.

She is set to be sentenced October 17.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.