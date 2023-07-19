January 6 Rioter Who Led Crowd with Bullhorn Convicted

A January 6 rioter who used a bullhorn to direct the mob as they broke into the Capitol was convicted of eight felonies and one misdemeanor Tuesday.

Rachel Marie Powell was seen in multiple videos from January 6, 2021, encouraging rioters who break into the Capitol and giving instructions about the floor plan. Video also showed Powell using a large pipe to break windows at the Capitol.

Among her other convictions, Powell was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Powell is just one of more than 1,069 individuals who have been arrested in connection to the crimes committed at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. More than 350 have been charged thus far.

She is set to be sentenced October 17.