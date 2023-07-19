January 6 Rioter Who Led Crowd with Bullhorn Convicted
Rachel Marie Powell was found guilty on all nine counts she was charged with, including obstruction of an official proceeding
A January 6 rioter who used a bullhorn to direct the mob as they broke into the Capitol was convicted of eight felonies and one misdemeanor Tuesday.
Rachel Marie Powell was seen in multiple videos from January 6, 2021, encouraging rioters who break into the Capitol and giving instructions about the floor plan. Video also showed Powell using a large pipe to break windows at the Capitol.
Among her other convictions, Powell was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.
Powell is just one of more than 1,069 individuals who have been arrested in connection to the crimes committed at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. More than 350 have been charged thus far.
She is set to be sentenced October 17.
