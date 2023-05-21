Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t Raised
The Treasury secretary said there will be "hard choices" on which bills to forego paying if the debt ceiling isn't raised in time.
JWPlayer
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that "some bills will go unpaid," unless the debt ceiling is raised.
"If the debt ceiling isn't raised, there will be hard choices to make about what bills go unpaid," the Treasury Secretary said on Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."
She declined to answer which bills have been decided on to go unpaid. "We are focused on raising the debt ceiling," Yellen deferred.
Read More
- Treasury Secretary Yellen to Huddle with Top Bankers This Week on Debt Ceiling
- WH: Biden Will Not Accept ‘Wishlist’ of ‘MAGA Priorities’ in Debt Negotiations
- No Debt Limit Breakthrough Yet as Biden and McCarthy Prepare to Meet Monday
- The U.S. Mostly Stands Alone On Debt Ceiling Politics
- Republicans Threatening to ‘Blow Up the Economy’ Over Debt Ceiling Talks, Maryland Sen. Van Hollen Says
Yellen said they have to pay interest in outstanding debt, social security, military, and federal contractors.
"There can be no acceptable outcomes if the debt ceiling isn't raised," she said.
Yellen previously said that the debt ceiling deadline is June 1.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Sen. John Thune to Endorse Sen. Tim Scott for 2024 RacePolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics
- Fox Issues Multiple Corrections Over Fake Story About Migrants Replacing Homeless Vets in NY HotelsPolitics