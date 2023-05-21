The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t Raised

    The Treasury secretary said there will be "hard choices" on which bills to forego paying if the debt ceiling isn't raised in time.

    Kelly Rissman
    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that "some bills will go unpaid," unless the debt ceiling is raised.

    "If the debt ceiling isn't raised, there will be hard choices to make about what bills go unpaid," the Treasury Secretary said on Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

    (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

    She declined to answer which bills have been decided on to go unpaid. "We are focused on raising the debt ceiling," Yellen deferred.

    Yellen said they have to pay interest in outstanding debt, social security, military, and federal contractors.

    "There can be no acceptable outcomes if the debt ceiling isn't raised," she said.

    Yellen previously said that the debt ceiling deadline is June 1.

