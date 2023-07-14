Jan. 6 Rioter Who Threw Spear-Like Object at Police Gets 7 Year Sentence
The judge said Fitzsimons attacked police in a “burst of frenzied fury” that lasted a few minutes
A man who hurled a spear-like object at a police officer while wearing a butcher's coat during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday.
Kyle Fitzsimmons, a 39-year-old from Maine, was convicted of 11 charges related to the Capitol attack by the same judge who gave his sentencing. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras head testimony without a jury during Fitzsimmons' bench trial last September.
Pictures of Fiztsimmons' bloody face circulated rapidly after the riot, making him one of the most recognizable people present at the insurrection.
Fitzsimmons carried an unstrung wooden archery bow that he later hurled toward a Metropolitan Police Department officer’s head at the Lower West Terrace tunnel entrance of the Capitol.
Prosecutors referred to Fitzsimmons as one of the most violent aggressors who participated in the riot. They said he caused Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell's, who is known for his testimony before Congress during their investigation of the attack, "career-ending and life-altering" shoulder injury.
Contreras said Fitzsimmons attacked police in a “burst of frenzied fury.”
Fitzsimmons offered apologies to the officers he assaulted, his family, and anyone "anyone else I’ve disappointed by my conduct.” Although he originally rejected the notion that he was a "danger to the public," after his sentencing he said he now acknowledges "it to be true."
So far, over 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot and over half of those who have already received their sentencing face imprisonment.
