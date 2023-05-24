Jan. 6 Rioter Who Put Foot on Desk in Pelosi’s Office to Be Sentenced

Richard Barnett, the January 6 rioter who was photographed sitting at a desk in then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office will be sentenced Wednesday. He faces up to 47 years in prison.

His sentencing is set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

In January, Barnett was found guilty of a host of charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous or deadly weapon. The prosecution established that Barnett was carrying a stun gun when he broke into Congress with other rioters.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

After breaching the Capitol, Barnett was photographed propping his foot up on a desk used by Pelosi's staff while leaning back in a desk chair. According to the prosecution, Barnett also took an envelope while in her office.

Prosecutors called for using the sentencing to deter other potential rioters, stating that, “this case in particular calls for a sentence that will deter others from emulating Barnett and using violence to achieve political goals."

Barnett's lawyers emphasized that Barnett was not violent during the incident and should not be punished just because "his case is famous."

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated whose desk Richard Barnett was sitting at. It was the desk for Nancy Pelosi's staff.