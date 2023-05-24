Jan. 6 Rioter Who Put Foot on Desk in Pelosi’s Office to Be Sentenced
Richard Barnett was found guilty on all counts in January of this year.
Richard Barnett, the January 6 rioter who was photographed sitting at a desk in then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office will be sentenced Wednesday. He faces up to 47 years in prison.
His sentencing is set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
In January, Barnett was found guilty of a host of charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous or deadly weapon. The prosecution established that Barnett was carrying a stun gun when he broke into Congress with other rioters.
After breaching the Capitol, Barnett was photographed propping his foot up on a desk used by Pelosi's staff while leaning back in a desk chair. According to the prosecution, Barnett also took an envelope while in her office.
Prosecutors called for using the sentencing to deter other potential rioters, stating that, “this case in particular calls for a sentence that will deter others from emulating Barnett and using violence to achieve political goals."
Barnett's lawyers emphasized that Barnett was not violent during the incident and should not be punished just because "his case is famous."
Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated whose desk Richard Barnett was sitting at. It was the desk for Nancy Pelosi's staff.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics
- Debt Limit Talks Inch Forward, But Key Hurdles RemainPolitics